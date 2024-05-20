Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are celebrating nearly 20 years of wedded bliss!

On Sunday, the couple -- who wed on May 19, 2008 and have three children together, Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6, -- rang in their 16th wedding anniversary, and the 43-year-old actress made sure to commemorate the milestone with a special tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a photo carousel featuring pictures of the pair throughout the years, Alba penned a loving message for her husband. "16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren 🫶🏽," she began. "I'm proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family."

She added: "Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

One of the photos featured in Alba's Instagram album shows the family with a newborn Hayes, while others show Alba and Warren, 45, cuddled up on a boat, on a date night and on vacation.

Of course, the couple's friends were quick to congratulate them in the comments.

Pal Eva Longoria wrote, "Happy anniversary 🍾."

Meanwhile, designer Rachel Zoe commented, "Love you all so much ❤️ ❤️🥂."

And Adria Arjona -- who recently went public with her relationship with Jason Momoa -- replied, "Happy anniversary 💕."

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren at the 2024 'Vanity Fair' Oscars after-party. - Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Alba and Warren have been together for a total of two decades. Back in August 2023, the Honest Company founder spoke with ET about the secret to their successful marriage.

"I think sometimes it's overcommunication, sometimes it's undercommunication," she told ET at the time. "Sometimes it's, 'I need my space I'll talk to you [later].' When I need [you, I'll say], 'I miss you, will you come back?' [It's about] always communicating how you feel."

Warren also shared what's kept their relationship strong during a previous appearance on Jana Kramer's Whine Down podcast.

"You can go months when your energy is just off. It's not like you're actively fighting over those months, but your energy is off. Just having the patience to know that eventually it starts to come back together and your energy starts to get back aligned," he said of what he and Alba practice to keep their relationship intact. "Going through a few of those cycles, I no longer get as nervous and kind of start looking at the door. I no longer get as nervous when you're drifting apart or your energy's off."

