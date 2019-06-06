Jessica Biel, Cher, Sting, Pitbull and more celebs are using their star power for good.

The group, alongside LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Toby Keith, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Placido Domingo, Robin Thicke, Juanes, Jess Glynne, Pentatonix and others, are lending their voices in support of UN Environment Day by promoting the Call for Code 2019 Global Challenge.

This year's Call for Code Global Challenge focuses on supporting the health and well-being of people and communities affected by natural disasters. Through July 29, developers and data scientists around the world can contribute their innovative ideas and technology solutions rooted in open source. Celebs, social advocates and more participated in the #CallforCode global social campaign on UN World Environment Day on Thursday.

"Since Call for Code was announced last May from the VivaTech conference in Paris by IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty, with an assist from French President Emanuel Macron, we’re proud to say Call for Code has become a global movement that continues to inspire developers around the world to code for social purpose," Call for Code Creator David Clark said in a statement obtained by ET.

"We’re also grateful for the support we’re continuing to receive from celebrities this UN World Environment Day. I’m excited to see Morgan Freeman, Sting, Cher, Pitbull, Jessica Biel, Toby Keith, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Leona Lewis, LL Cool J, Robin Thicke and others lend their voices to this important tech for good initiative," he added.

See more on stars giving back in the video below.

