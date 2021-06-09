Jessica Chastain is the spitting image of Tammy Faye Bakker in the first trailer for her upcoming biopic. Released on Tuesday by Searchlight Pictures, the trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye shows the rise, fall and redemption of the late televangelist and her first husband, Jim Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield.

The trailer begins with Chastain's Tammy Faye telling her parents about her and Jim's plan to help people by singing and preaching, respectively.

As the couple grows in notoriety and wealth, Tammy Faye wonders aloud, "We're not doing anything wrong, though," to which her husband responds, "Was that a question?"

It's then that the "vicious attacks" begin, as the couple is embroiled in scandal, causing their empire and their marriage to begin to crumble.

"I won't go forward looking in the rearview mirror of my life," Chastain's Tammy Faye emphatically says in the trailer. "This is who I am."

The logline of the decades-spanning flick says it'll show how the Bakkers "rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park," all while being "revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity."

"However," the logline cautions, "it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire."

Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, and Vincent D'Onofrio also star in the film, which is directed by Michael Showalter.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye will hit theaters September 17.

