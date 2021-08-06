Jessica Simpson and Sister Ashlee's Daughters Twin in Matching Flower Girl Dresses
Jessica and Ashlee Simpson's kids are twinning! Ashlee took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share pics of her 6-year-old daughter, Jagger, adorably matching with Jessica's 9-year-old daughter, Maxwell.
In the pics, the girls wore gray dresses by Joyfolie. The cousins styled the maxi dresses, which featured tiered lace bottoms, with a similar half-up, half-down hairstyle that included braids.
In one pic, Maxwell adorably offers her younger cousin a hug. "Cousin love," Ashlee captioned the shot, which Jessica reposted on her own Instagram Story. Another photo showed off the girls' full-length gowns, as they held hands outside.
"Gorgeous flower girls," Ashlee gushed of her daughter and niece.
In addition to Jagger, Ashlee, 36, is mom to Ziggy, 9 months, with her husband, Evan Ross, as well as Bronx, 12, with her ex, Pete Wentz. Meanwhile, older sister Jessica, 41, also shares Ace, 8, and Birdie, 2, with her husband, Eric Johnson.
When ET spoke with Simpson in March, she praised Maxwell and sweetly compared her daughter to her younger sister.
"My oldest daughter is so much like my sister," Simpson said. "The part of my sister that I’ve always envied is she is just unapologetically authentic... It's pretty awesome. I love raising somebody like my sister because... I just need to be cool enough for my daughter and my sister."
