Jessica Simpson Celebrates Daughter Maxwell's 6th Birthday With Epic 'Greatest Showman' Party

Jessica Simpson has said that her daughter, Maxwell, is a natural performer, so what better way to celebrate her sixth birthday than with an extravagant tribute to The Greatest Showman?

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, spared no expense when it came to organizing a lavish party to commemorate their little girl's special day, turning to a professional performance group and theme-party organizer to pull off the amazing circus-themed festivities.

Simpson took to Instagram on Sunday to share snapshots of the epic party, including a family photo in which the birthday girl is decked out as Zendaya's character from the hit musical, trapeze artist Anne Wheeler.

"Maxwell’s Over-The-Top Big Top," Simpson captioned the cute photo. "#TheGreatestShowman #MAXIDREW #6."

Simpson also shared a photo of some of the entertainers at the celebration who were all characters from the Oscar-nominated biopic, including the bearded lady, the strong man, Tom Thumb, and a ringmaster, among others.

The celebration also appeared to include acrobats, mimes and jugglers, to bring some authentic circus entertainment.

Simpson and Johnson also got to show off their own trapeze act with a super cute (and adorably quirky) forced perspective snapshot that made it look like the pair really have what it takes to run away and join the circus.

"With my mane man," Simson sweetly captioned the pic.

Earlier in the week, Simpson shared a few other heartfelt snapshots to celebrate her daughter's birthday, which was actually last Tuesday, including a photo of both of them totally asleep in bed, presumably as the clock struck midnight.

"And just like that my baby is 6 #MAXIDREW," Simpson wrote.

ET caught up with the adoring mom in April, where she joked about her daughter's love for modeling, after walking a runway in a fashion show for her mom's clothing line last year. According to Simpson, the young aspiring star has been dying to do it again, and she's been treating every day like it's her own personal fashion show.

"She just does it every day to be honest, like there is no stopping her," she joked. "She has it down better than her mama!"

Check out the video below to hear more.

