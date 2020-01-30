Jessica Simpson is kissing and telling!

The 39-year-old singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to promote her upcoming memoir, Open Book, and shared an incredible story about Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

When she was 12 years old, Simpson auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club alongside the likes of Timberlake, Gosling, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. Though she didn't land the role, she kept up with Timberlake in the years to come.

"Throughout life we all found our way back to each other in ways. We were all in the same circuit," she said of the others who she auditioned for the show. "And I knew Justin Timberlake very well."

"After [my] divorce [to Nick Lachey] and [when] he was out of a relationship, he was over at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss," she recalled. "And I thought, 'Oh this is interesting.' And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, 'OK. I hope that's not another girl. Did I stick out my tongue too much?'"

Her nerves about Timberlake's odd response were unnecessary, as it turned out that he was simply sending a text to Gosling.

"Apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old," she revealed. "And so he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. I was like, 'Oh, OK. So we don't kiss again? That's done.'"

Though it was Timberlake who won the bet, Simpson shared that she had actually always taken a liking to Gosling.

"Ryan was the one when I was 12 I was like, 'This guy is so cool and he's from Canada. I don't know where that is on the map, but I really think that's amazing,'" she quipped. "And there was something so cute about it. But Justin won the bet."

Though her failed Mickey Mouse Club audition was "the most devastating thing" at the time, she got another incredible story out of it when she enrolled in acting lessons with Chuck Norris.

"I did go to the finals, but they said that I needed acting lessons. So, in Dallas, apparently Chuck Norris is, like, the person to go to. He was my acting coach," she said, joking that she was "destined to get a Razzie."

Norris' acting coaching was anything but traditional.

"He saw one of my tapes. He told me I moved my eyebrows too much. And I had to do all of my lines with my eyebrows taped," she said. "... He told me to channel my inner Denzel Washington. I didn't know who that was at the time. My eyebrows were taped down."

"I was literally 12 years old. I'm like, 'This is The Mickey Mouse Club, aren't we supposed to be [excited]?'" she added with a laugh.

Open Book hits shelves on Feb. 4 and she dishes on more than just Timberlake and Gosling in the book. Check out what Simpson had to say about her ex, John Mayer.

Jessica Simpson Says Her Relationship With John Mayer Pushed Her to Drink This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Recalls Confronting Her Abuser: 'It's Still Shocking'

Jessica Simpson Says She Took Diet Pills for 20 Years After Music Exec Allegedly Told Her to Lose 15 Pounds

Jessica Simpson Explains What Went Wrong in Her Marriage to Nick Lachey

Related Gallery