Jessica Simpson hasn't watched Framing Britney Spears and has no plans to. In an appearance on Tamron Hall, airing Friday, Simpson said if she were to watch the doc and relive that time, it would be triggering.

"If I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I, I lived it," the Open Book author tells Hall.

Not only has the pop star turned fashion designer lived it, she knows Britney Spears and what she went through.

"I know Britney and I know what she went through and it's so, it's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being, because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know?" Simpson says.

At the end of the day, Simpson understands why Spears and other big stars in the public eye eventually have to put their guard up.

"We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attacking you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up."

While Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to Spears following the revealing doc, Simpson doesn't necessarily think she's owed an apology from one of her most famous exes, John Mayer, after the infamous comments he has made about their relationship.

“No, I mean I definitely don't feel that I'm owed a public apology. I mean, you can't take it back, you know, and I'm a very forgiving person but I'm also honest. So, in the memoir if I'm going to talk about stuff that caused me pain I'm going to be honest about it, and that was a time in my life where I was very manipulated and very, also, like in love, or seemingly, and now that I have the love of Eric [Johnson] it's just such a different thing, and I wouldn't expect an apology," Simpson shares.

In fact, the happily married mom of two doesn't even think there's a need for an apology at this moment.

"I don't think there's a need for an apology because...I don't know, I feel like people end up finding their way to let you know they’re sorry," she explains. "And I think that, I mean he might not be sorry and that's okay...we were kind of on, off, on, off at that time so, but, to talk about anybody sexually kind of is disrespectful. But, I mean that's on him.”

RELATED CONTENT

Jessica Simpson on Raising Confident Daughters and Facing Insecurities

Jessica Simpson Discusses Nick Lachey Split in New 'Open Book' Edition

Jessica Simpson Sympathizes With Subway Over Tuna Controversy

Jessica Simpson Teases Her Return to Reality TV With Docuseries Based on ‘Open Book’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery