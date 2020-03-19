Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Pic of Baby Birdie on Her 1st Birthday

Happy Birthday, Birdie!

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram Wednesday night to celebrate the birth of her and husband Eric Johnson's youngest child. The two share two other kids, Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6.

Sharing an adorable photo of Birdie in white-and-gold star pajamas, Simpson captioned it, "Everyone say nighty nite to the sun because tomorrow I'm turning 1 💫⭐️💫."

While speaking to ET last October, Simpson's trainer, Harley Pasternak, revealed that his client lost over 100 pounds following the birth of baby Birdie. The biggest secret? Eating well and walking 12,000 steps a day!

"She lost the weight because of everything she did when she wasn't in the gym," he revealed. "Of the 168 hours of the week, she's only working out around three of those."

"And two 'free meals' a week," he added. "Do them on different days, the same day, it's up to you."

The interview was conducted a month after Simpson shared photos of her slimmed-down figure to Instagram.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 ?)" she captioned one of the snaps. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

