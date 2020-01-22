Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in Nearly a Decade

New Jessica Simpson music is on the way!

While promoting her upcoming memoir, Open Book, the 39-year-old singer revealed that, in conjunction with the book's release, she'll also drop six new songs that tell her story. The songs will be included on the memoir's audio book, which Simpson narrated herself.

"It’s been a long hard deep emotional journey, one that I’ve come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself," she tells People. "I’ve used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people."

"I’ve never felt more inspired," Simpson adds. "There is power in the truth."

The upcoming songs will mark Simpson's first foray into music since 2010, when she released Happy Christmas.

During a 2015 interview with Today, Simpson teased that she would "absolutely" return to music someday.

"That's how I started, and that's one of my biggest passions in the world," she said at the time. "I love to use my voice."

Open Book will hit shelves Feb. 4.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse and Battle With ‘Drinking and Pills’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jessica Simpson Says She Erased John Mayer's Number After He Called Her 'Sexual Napalm': 'It Was Shocking'

Jessica Simpson Details Sexual Abuse, Battle With 'Drinking & Pills'

Inside Jessica Simpson's Stylish Ski Trip With Sister Ashlee -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery