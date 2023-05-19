Jessie J Gives Birth to Her First Child: 'I Am Flying in Love'

Jessie J has a lot of lullabies in her future because she just welcomed her first child!

The 35-year-old GRAMMY nominee took to her Instagram Story on Friday and announced that she gave birth to a baby boy last week. While she did not disclose the name or any other details, it's clear Jessie J's ecstatic and bursting with joy at being a new mom.

"A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size," she said in her IG Story. "The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He’s magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world emoji]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine."

Jessie added that she's crying happy tears, and thanked those who followed her journey and for their continued love and support.

The baby's arrival comes nearly five months after the performer announced in January that she was expecting. "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me 🫂," she captioned a video montage of pregnancy highlights. "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

In another video shared on social media, the mom-to-be took fans behind the scenes of her first trimester, including footage of her throwing up among other highs and lows. "I was warned about that first trimester," she captioned the post, "and it was WOOFY WOOF."

Back in 2021, the star shared she had suffered a miscarriage. "I knew that the reason it happened was because I wasn't supposed to do it alone... I know that I'm supposed to find someone that wants this as much as I do," she later said on The Diary of a CEO podcast in May 2022. "I'm grateful that I got to experience being pregnant and I'm grateful that I got to experience that my body can do it... It's opened the door for me to love myself deeper."

