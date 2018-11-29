Jewel returns to her Alaskan hometown to pass down a family tradition.

The singer-songwriter brings her adorable 7-year-old son, Kase, back to the homestead in Sunday's episode of Alaska: The Last Frontier to teach him about one coming-of-age tradition she and her family partake in.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, the 44-year-old singer tells her son that in indigenous cultures, turning seven meant one went through a "rite of passage" where "you earned the next phase of your life." Instead of turning seven, he would be "earning seven."

"Kase is going from a toddler who is more catered to, to a young man," Jewel explains. "It really starts to be about building a self-esteem from the inside out."

Jewel presents Kase with three challenges to complete for the "rite of passage." He will buy something special (a beloved crystal), build a box of memories (each year represented by one object) and share his first catch. Watch the sweet exclusive clip above.

Alaska: The Last Frontier airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

