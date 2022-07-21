Jill Duggar is one proud mama! On Thursday, the Duggar daughter took to Instagram to give the world the first glimpse at baby No. 3. now that she and her husband, Derek Dillard, are settled after returning home from the hospital. In the sweet post, Jill introduced baby Frederick to the world and shared the special meaning behind his name.

"👋🏻Hey! We are finally back on Instagram after being locked down & unable to post for awhile!! 🙌🏻," Jill began the lengthy birth announcement, which included the first photo of the little one that she's shared to her feed. "✨In case you missed our blog post last week, “Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard is here! ✨He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long."

Explaining the meaning behind their little boy's name, Jill shared that Frederick means "peaceful ruler," while his middle name means "gift from God." The name also holds a special meaning for the couple, as they drew on his father, Derick's name for inspiration.

"✨Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.'✨The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it’s Derick’s name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make'“Fre-derick.' Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick.," she revealed. "We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick’s name."

Jill also noted that baby Frederick made an early arrival, forcing the couple to move forward with a planned C-section "a bit before originally planned."

"✨Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned," Jill shared. "✨Both mom and baby are healthy and we are all happy to be home together!"

Derek shared the post on his page as well.

The couple first shared the news of Frederick's arrival on their family website, earlier this month, noting that the family was bonding with baby "Freddy" and were hoping to bring him home from the hospital soon. Frederick joins a house full of boys at home, including big brothers Samuel, 5, and Israel, 7.

Jill, who married Derick, 33, in 2014, shared that she was expecting baby no. 3 in February, nearly five months after suffering a miscarriage.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret! Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby," the couple wrote on their website. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"

"We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon,” the post continued.

The following month, the couple revealed that their latest addition was going to be another boy.

"🥳It’s a boy!!💙💙💙. 💙 We couldn’t be more excited! 💙" she captioned a picture of her, Derick and their sons holding blue balloons that read "baby." "Thinking maybe we should pad our house and turn it into a trampoline park🙃😋."

