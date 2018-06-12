Jim Parsons Credits a Britney Spears Song for Inspiring His Acting Career

Jim Parsons has an unlikely celebrity to thank for his acting career.

On Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Parsons explained why he thanked Britney Spears upon accepting the Stephen F. Kolzak accolade at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in April. The pop princess was also at the event to receive the Vanguard award.

"I'm a good gay," Parsons quipped. "I found out that I was getting this and then I found out Britney was getting one the same night and I was like, 'This is so weird.' I have the oddest connection to Britney, not that she would know it."

The Big Bang Theory star then recalled how Spears' 1998 hit song, "...Baby One More Time," prompted him to follow his dreams.

"When I was auditioning for grad schools, back in the late '90s I guess it was [when] '... Baby One More Time' came out," he recollected. "And just in that weird way of where you draw inspiration from ...I was getting ready, trying to get focused for these auditions for these schools and something about that song and especially that video really worked for me. Obviously not in a sexual way, I'm a good gay, but there was something inspirational to me."

The 45-year-old actor said he was all about Spears' fierceness in the music video. "It was just her in that Catholic school girl uniform marching down the hallway with all the confidence," Parsons mused. "I was like, 'Yeah go out and kill it! Go get it!' And I got into school and I eventually got a career. And so I give a lot of credit for my acting career to Britney."

At this year's GLAAD Awards both Parsons and Spears were recognized as media professional who have made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.

"I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what is normal, and to be different is unusual or seen as strange," Spears said in her acceptance speech. "But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing."

In addition to Parsons being a big fan of the 36-year-old singer, Olympian Adam Rippon gushed to ET's Keltie Knight about how Spears inspires him to be himself.

"You know, Britney Spears, I think she's so incredible," he said while at the GLAAD Awards. "One of the things I really like about her is how open her Instagram account is. And it's super, like, a subtle way for her to really show who she is, and I think it sends a really positive message for somebody who's as popular as Britney to just show that you can just be yourself, you can post funny things. She's so authentically herself that I think she is such a positive role model."

