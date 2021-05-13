Jim Sturgess and Brooklynn Prince have a new case to solve.

The charming onscreen father-daughter duo take on their latest challenge in season 2 of Apple TV+'s mystery drama, Home Before Dark, as they go up against a powerful and influential corporation when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm. With the health of her family and Eerie Harbor threatened, amateur investigative reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) -- with the help of her journalist dad Matthew (Sturgess) -- hit the streets to find the truth and force those responsible to finally get justice.

ET exclusively premieres the dramatic official full-length season 2 trailer for Home Before Dark, which sets the table for Hilde and Matthew's latest truth-seeking mission. As the trailer opens, with Matthew rethinking his rocky path as a reporter, it's young Hilde who assures him that a path of resistance is sometimes a good thing: "If it were easy then everyone would want to do it right?" While Hilde itches for more cases to solve, her father wants her to "start doing some normal kid stuff." Unfortunately for him, normalcy will have to wait.

After Hilde and her friends come across a pile of dead birds, she and her dad soon discover that people in power are covering up the fact that something in Eerie Harbor is making its residents ill. The stakes are higher than ever as Hilde warns that if they don't uncover what they're covering up in time, everyone in town may be in danger. Could Matthew's childhood best friend Richie Fife, who may not be dead after all, be tied to this new mystery? "He saw something and that's why he got taken," Hilde declares.

As the investigation heats up, the threats against Hilde and her family get more severe, so much so that her parents stand their ground when it becomes apparent powerful forces want the story buried for good. "The hardest stories to cover are the ones you care most about," Matthew tells Hilde in one of the trailer's most poignant moments.

Inspired by the life of investigative reporter Hilde Lysiak, the series also stars Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini, and is executive produced by showrunner/co-creator Dana Fox, Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, co-creator Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner and Sharlene Martin.

Ahead of the first season, Sturgess and Prince spoke about their undeniable bond that comes across in spades onscreen.

"It's really sort of indescribable," Sturgess told ET last March. "Luckily she's very confident and very fun, and actually she was putting me at ease more than me putting her at ease in the screen test. She was kind of auditioning me. But she was very giving with her energy and her time."

"Some people you just get along with and some people you don't," he continued. "With me and Brooklynn, we have a lot of fun when we're together and we're stupid with each other sometimes. If you leave us in a room for too long, we've normally made up two or three stupid songs together and we've spent a lot of time together sitting in cars, so we've pretty much wrote an entire album of ridiculous songs. We have handshakes that go on for 25 minutes."

Added Prince: "He's a really good scene partner. He is awesome about being in the moment. If it's not his close-up and it's an emotional scene for him, he'll still get a little bit emotional behind the camera. He was really good at knowing that I feed off people's vibes. He was really good at being there for me."

Home Before Dark premieres Friday, June 11, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly, on Apple TV+. For more, watch below.

