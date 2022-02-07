Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett Join Dolly Parton as Co-Hosts of Academy of Country Music Awards
Dolly Parton Through the Decades: ET's Time With the Country Leg…
Remembering Louie Anderson: ET’s Time With the Comedian
Remembering Bob Saget: ET’s Time With the ‘Full House’ Star
Remembering André Leon Talley: ET’s Time With the Fashion Icon
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: ET’s Time on Set With the Cast (Flash…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
‘Fame’ Cast Reunites as They Celebrate the Show’s 40th Anniversa…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'Adults Adopting Adults': Zsa Zsa Gabor's Husband Struggles to F…
Melanie Ham, DIY YouTube Star, Dies at 36
Why Adele’s Vegas Residency Was Likely Postponed
Good golly, it's Dolly Parton -- and a few of her friends!
Last week, the 76-year-old country music legend was announced as the host of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards by Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music and MRC. Parton will be joined by additional co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.
In March, the 2022 celebration will stream live without commercial interruption on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
"I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we're going to have some fun," Parton said in a press release.
The icon is already having a great year. Parton is set to release her new album, Run, Rose, Run, on March 4, which will accompany her original novel of the same name, written with James Patterson and releasing March 7. Last week, she was also announced as a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
"We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide."
“Dolly Parton’s status as a beloved and inspirational icon is a testament to her ongoing impact as an artist, philanthropist, and human being,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “As we bring the Academy of Country Music Awards to our Prime Video customers worldwide for the first time, we are thrilled to showcase the power of Amazon in creating these impactful global entertainment moments with an icon like Dolly as host, as well as must-see performances and collaborations. Amazon is excited to create 360-degree entertainment experiences and engagement with fans that continue beyond the credits rolling in what is sure to be the most fan-centric event of the year."
Nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards will be announced later this week. The ceremony moving to Prime Video marks the first time an awards show has livestreamed exclusively. The annual show, meanwhile, brings together iconic artists for exciting collaborations, surprising moments, and an unprecedented number of world television-premiere performances.
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream on Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.
Relive last year's ACM Awards, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
2022 ACM Awards to Livestream on Amazon Prime Video
Eminem, Dolly Parton Among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Nominees
2021 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Winners List
Related Gallery