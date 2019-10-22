Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized with a fractured pelvis after falling in his Georgia home Monday night, a spokesperson said in a statement. This is the second time 95-year-old Carter has taken a fall at his home in Plains this month.

Carter Center spokesperson Deanne Congileo described Mr. Carter's injury as a "minor pelvic fracture." The 39th U.S. president is in "good spirits" at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and is looking forward to recovering at home, according to the statement.

Mr. Carter previously fell on October 6, just days after his 95th birthday. He ended up with a black eye and needed 14 stitches, but went ahead with plans to attend the opening ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville along with his wife Rosalynn, who is 92.

Mr. Carter survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He has had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but still regularly teaches Sunday School.

The Carters recently became the longest married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home. — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 22, 2019

This story was originally published by CBS News on Oct. 22 at 9:35 AM ET.

