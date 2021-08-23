Jimmy Hayes, Former NHL Player and Boston College Champion, Dead at 31

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes died on Monday morning. He was 31. The cause of death has not been made public yet. According to ESPN's John Buccigross, Hayes is survived by his wife, Kristen, and two sons.

Hayes was selected in the second round with the 60th pick in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Massachusetts native tallied 109 points (54 goals and 55 assists) in his NHL career, which included time with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils. His best season came with the Panthers in 2014-15, when he scored 19 goals in 72 games.

Hayes last played hockey during the 2018-19 season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, which are the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before reaching the NHL, Hayes was a standout at Boston College. In the 2009-10 season as a sophomore, he scored 13 goals, recorded 22 assists and helped the team win a national championship. That Boston College team won the Frozen Four Final against Wisconsin.

"Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes," Boston College officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family."

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

The NHL community also shared condolences for the Hayes family.

We are heartbroken for Kevin and the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/sUJYK52HsG — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 23, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @WBSPenguins forward, Jimmy Hayes.



The Penguins organization sends our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy's family, friends, and former teammates during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/A6SnLi9oeN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 23, 2021

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes.



His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans. We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago, including making his NHL debut in 2011. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/gP8357luB9 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 23, 2021

Our deepest condolences go out the family and friends of Jimmy Hayes.



Known around the league for his kindness and generosity, he will be greatly missed.



Rest in peace Jimmy ❤️ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 23, 2021

We are thinking of the Hayes family and friends during this difficult time.



His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him. He had a tremendous ability to make everyone feel welcome.



You will be missed, Jimmy. 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/Et8uZpMdVl — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 23, 2021

The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/j9W7CyxSGs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2021

The former NHL winger is the brother of current Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Aug. 23, 2021.

