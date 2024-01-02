Jimmy Kimmel took to social media on Tuesday night to call out what he claimed was a dangerous and "reckless" lie spread by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding the release of names on Jeffrey Epstein's flight log.

It all started when internet personality Collin Rugg posted a clip of Rodgers, 40, during a recent appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show where the NFL player alleged that Kimmel, 56, could be among those who traveled with the disgraced billionaire and pedophile. Hundreds of names related to the late sex offender are expected to be revealed this week when previously-sealed court documents are made public -- including those of some notable public figures.

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel [that] are really hoping that doesn't come out," the Jets QB says in the clip. "I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

In a tweet, Kimmel responded to the accusation, threatening legal action against the professional athlete for bringing him up in regard to the soon-to-be-released list of names.

"Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality," the late-night TV host wrote.

"Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12," Kimmel continued.

The beef between the pair goes back to 2021 when the comedian called Rodgers a "Karen"for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine after initially claiming he had been "immunized."

"Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you're in close contact with other people is letting them think you're vaccinated when you’re not,” Kimmel said. "It’s basically the Covid equivalent of ‘the condom fell off.' Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter."

The saga continued in 2023 when Kimmel called Rodgers a "whack Packer" for seemingly speculating that UFO sightings around that time could be a distraction from the Epstein flight log.

"I believe that this has been going on for a long time," Rodgers said in a video, also from an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Interesting timing on everything. There's a lot of other things going on in the world. … Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released, too?"

"Needless to say, all this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including whack-Packer Aaron Rodgers who offered this hot take on The Pat McAfee Show," Kimmel said in March before showing a clip of Rodgers’ comments.

The NFL quarterback is currently out from playing after suffering a torn Achilles in September. He is expected to return from injury reserve in 2024.

