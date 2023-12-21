Jo Koy to Host 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards has found its host! On Thursday, the Golden Globes announced that stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will host the 81st annual ceremony on Jan. 7.

"We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can't wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience," Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said. "We know Jo is bringing his A-game."

Executive producing showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner agreed, saying, "Jo's genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year's show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end."

Meanwhile, Koy noted, "I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!" (The Filipino phrase translates to "I love you.")

Koy also announced the exciting news in an Instagram video.

"I'm making this video because I'm super excited to announce that the Golden Globes are in a couple weeks and you're probably wondering who the host is. It's me! Jo Koy! That's right!" he said. "Sunday, January 7th, you can watch the Golden Globes -- the 81st annual Golden Globes! -- on CBS live or stream it on Paramount+. And it's going to be me the whole time. Your host, Jo Koy, Golden Globe Awards. I can't wait to see you guys there. I love you."

Koy, who's released five comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, broke sales records with his recent Funny Is Funny World Tour. He also starred in Easter Sunday, a 2022 movie based on his own experiences and stand-up comedy. Other film credits include Haunted Mansion, Monkey King and the upcoming Tiger's Apprentice.

Koy, who previously dated Chelsea Handler, is also an author; he released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo, in 2021.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

