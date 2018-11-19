Joaquin Phoenix Goes Full Joker While Shooting Intense Chase Scene

The Joker is ready for action!

In New York on Sunday, Joaquin Phoenix was spotted filming an exciting scene for his dark entry in the DC universe as the Clown Prince of Crime.

Wearing a red suit, orange vest and green collared shirt, the 44-year-old actor sported green hair and the classic makeup of Batman’s arch nemesis. But he wasn’t just out on the street, he was being chased!

In the scene, Phoenix's stunt double, also dressed as a clown, sprinted down the street while being chased by fellow actors Bill Camp and Shea Whigham, who appear to be Gotham Police detectives. Phoenix’s character is then hit by a taxi before getting back up and continuing down the street.

BACKGRID

On Friday, the film’s crew was also spotted shooting a full-blown riot scene in Jersey City that included burning cars and some makeup-wearing looters. The very next day, another daytime scene was shot that seemingly includes more thievery involving clowns.

The sighting isn’t the first time the leading man has been spotted sporting the Joker’s insidious garb.



In September, the film’s director, Todd Phillips, shared a chilling clip on Instagram in which Phoenix transitions from the character’s ordinary look to his maniacal makeup.



The film is an '80s-set drama centered on Arthur Fleck, a failed standup comedian in Gotham City who embraces a demented life of crime.

Joker is due out in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.



Get more film news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Joaquin Phoenix Transforms Into the Joker in First Clip of Him in Full Makeup

See First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' Standalone Film

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Are the Cutest Couple at Cannes Closing Ceremony -- See the Sweet Pics

Related Gallery