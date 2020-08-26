Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley are officially engaged! The 25-year-old actress revealed Tuesday on Instagram that her beau of five years, The Order star Jake Manley, popped the question in a pretty epic way: he recreated an iconic scene from Jocelyn’s favorite show, Gilmore Girls. Yes, he actually had 1,000 roses impeccably arranged on a beautiful rooftop setting!

The When Hope Calls star is now opening up exclusively to ET about the dreamy proposal and her wedding must-haves. Plus, she even revealed she’s eyeing the opportunity to pick out her wedding gown on Say Yes to the Dress! Read below to learn more about their fairy-tale romance.

ET: Congrats on getting engaged! Tell us all the details about the proposal!

Jocelyn Hudon: Thank you so much! We had just driven six hours from Toronto to Montreal and got to our Airbnb which is about six floors, and after a sweaty walk up all of the flights of stairs, we went up to the rooftop terrace and waiting on the patio was 1,000 red roses. I was so shocked. I thought maybe production had sent them or it was a mistake, or maybe the Airbnb was storing them up there, and then Jake said, “1,000 red roses,” which is from one of my favorite episodes of Gilmore Girls. Then he got down on one knee and I was like, "Oh my god, is this real!?” and then he asked me to marry him! I just kind of fell over and said, "Yes." I’m still in shock. I love surprises.

ET: How long have you and Jake been dating? How did you meet?

Jake and I have been dating for five years, he proposed on our five-year anniversary. We met through our mutual self-tape coach (the person who films our auditions), and we’re also with the same acting agent. We ended up driving to our agent's summer party together and have been together ever since.

ET: When and how did you know Jake was the one? What do you love most about him?

At our agent's summer party, I got cold, so he brought me a sweater from his trunk. It smelled so good and fresh and I was like, “This is from your trunk!?” I liked him instantly after that, haha! I think the real moment I knew he was the one was one year for New Year’s Eve, we were about to go to a party and then both said, "Let’s just stay home." We bailed and watched Lord of the Rings and made pasta and it was such a special night. I love his sense of humor, we’re both goofy and we can really make each other laugh. I also love how opposite from me he is, we’re really yin and yang, which is great because we balance each other out.

ET: Now that you're engaged, how does it feel?

It feels crazy! I was at a wardrobe fitting the day after he proposed and the stylist was like, "I love your ring," and I was like, "Oh yeah!" I can’t stop staring at it. Everyone we’ve told has been so excited and I can’t believe how long he’d been planning the proposal for!

ET: Tell us the details about the ring! Did you have a say in the design or picking it out?

The ring is gorgeous. It's a black diamond, which is exactly what I wanted. I had mentioned casually a few years ago that I wanted black diamond with a gold band, but other than that, he designed the whole thing. I never wanted to try on rings because I wanted everything to be a surprise.



ET: What do you envision for your wedding? Big or small? Destination or local? What time of year?

I would love to do a fall wedding. October is my favorite month and there’s not a lot going on in the fall, so I think it would be perfect. I would definitely do a local wedding in Toronto where I grew up, and we have two locations in mind, but we’re going to keep that a surprise. I think we would do a medium size wedding, can I say that? Haha. I would love a small wedding, but there’s so many people that have to be there and I don’t want to leave anyone out.



ET: What are your wedding must-haves (music, food, flowers, dress)?

My number one must have is the Milk Bar birthday cake. They design wedding cakes and if you’re unfamiliar with them, you MUST Google the cakes. I’m obsessed. As for the dress, I have no idea yet. I would love to do Say Yes to the Dress because I’m obsessed with that show. Other than that, I’m a wedding newbie, so I guess I’ll be learning along the way!

ET: Will any of your former co-stars or When Calls the Heart/ When Hope Calls castmates be invited to your wedding or in your bridal party?

Yes, absolutely. Y’all know Greg [Hovanessian] is a MUST. And Hanneke [Talbot] called me yesterday from London to congratulate me and I told her all the details!

