Jodie Sweetin is speaking out after a video of her being thrown to the ground by LAPD officers Saturday during an abortion rights protest began circulating on social media.

In the video, captured by photographer Michael Ade, Ade explained that Sweetin was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway when she was shoved by police, who were dressed in riot gear. While she was thrown several feet, the Full House actress managed to stand up just seconds later and continue to protest for a person's right to a safe abortion -- something that was made illegal in several states across the nation with the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe V. Wade.

"C/W Police violence. It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?" Ade wrote before noting that the 40-year-old actress was ok despite the forceful fall.

"Jodie is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay!" Ade continued. "But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.🙏🏾 #roevwade #abortionrights #losangeles."

In a statement shared with ET, Sweetin said she will not be deterred by Saturday's incident and is instead going to continue to fight for her rights.

"I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," the statement read. "Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion. The ruling marks a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states, in some places immediately.

The ruling came in a case involving a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the court reversed the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the measure.

The decision undoes nearly 50 years of precedent and will have sweeping ramifications for women, trans men, and nonbinary people across the country as abortion rights are curtailed, particularly in GOP-led states in the South and Midwest, and lead to a patchwork of laws absent the constitutional protection. Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most cases with Roe overturned.

Sweetin is the latest celeb to speak out and protest for abortion rights, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, former first lady Michelle Obama and more have all called reacted to the Supreme Court's decision Friday, with many asking for a call to action to ensure that those who need an abortion can continue to have safe access to one.

See more on the Supreme Court's decision below.

RELATED CONTENT

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Sing 'F**K You' to Supreme Court

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals Abortion in 2020, Reacts to Roe v. Wade

Roe v. Wade Overturned: Michelle Obama and More Celebrities React

Benedict Cumberbatch Takes a Stand on 'SNL' to Support Roe v. Wade This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery