Taylor Swift is known for writing songs about her past and present lovers – and her relationships make for great inspiration.

While former beaus have shared their thoughts on having songs written about them, what does her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, think? According to The Favourite star, he doesn't mind them at all.

"No, not at all. No. It's flattering," Alwyn told The Sunday Times in a new interview.

Alwyn and Swift have maintained a relatively private relationship since they began dating in 2016. During the interview, however, he alluded to preferring Swift write about their relationship because "99.9 percent of what the press write about them is false," per E!

"I just don't pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to," the actor said about what the media says about them. "I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing."

Swift, on her end, told The Guardian over the summer why she keeps her personal life very private.

"I’ve learned that if I [talk about my relationship], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion," she said of her 3-year-long relationship with British actor. "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it -- but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

She is, however, happy to write about her relationship, something she proved on her latest album, Lover. "It actually made me feel more free," Swift explained of writing about her life in her music. "I’ve always had this habit of never really going into detail about exactly what situation inspired what thing, but even more so now."

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands at the Cats premiere in New York City. The heartthrob supported his lady love, who stars and wrote a song for the film.

For more on the pair, and if they would ever work together, watch below.

