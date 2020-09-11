Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence respectfully greeted each other while attending a special 9/11 memorial in New York City on Friday. The Democratic presidential candidate and Pence were photographed bumping elbows and wearing masks ahead of the ceremony at Ground Zero.

Also in attendance was second lady Karen Pence, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, and many other elected officials.

Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the tragic terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2011. President Donald Trump and Biden also traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to pay homage to the passengers and crew who lost their lives on Flight 93 when it crashed in the state.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Nicole Richie, and former President Barack Obama, among others also took to social media to remember those who died on that sad day.

"'I really want to believe deep down inside that there is a day in our future when we’re all going to feel like one nation again...; 😢," J.Lo wrote alongside her post.

See more below.

Today we remember the lives we lost on 9/11. Even the smallest act of service is a way to honor them. And just like Jay Winuk, we can honor their memories through service. https://t.co/BdKDozK5t0https://t.co/Jc4vg4Dqoh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2020

We will always remember. 9/11. pic.twitter.com/9PwxliG0Q0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 11, 2020

Today as we have for the past nineteen 9/11 anniversaries we stand together in remembrance. #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/AxXDBSCXur — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 11, 2020

In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th. On this sacred day — Patriot Day — we solemnly honor that commitment. https://t.co/LzAFPe72YX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

It’s surreal to see people revising what happened after 9/11 in terms of anti-Muslim bigotry, the collective trauma, the disruption of life primarily in NY and DC but also across the country. It was only 19 years ago. I remember the day with crystal clarity. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 11, 2020

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kamala Harris Reflects on Joe Biden Choosing Her as His Running Mate

Joe Biden Promises to Be an 'American President' in DNC Speech: Watch

Twitter Loves Video of Obama and Biden's Friendship Shared During DNC

Cardi B Advocates for Racial Equality, Free College and Healthcare in Conversation With Joe Biden This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Cardi B Advocates for Racial Equality, Free College and Healthcare in Conversation With Joe Biden

Related Gallery