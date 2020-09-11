News

Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence Greet Each Other at 9/11 Ceremony -- See More Celebrity Tributes

By Liz Calvario‍
Joe Biden and Mike Pence
AMR ALFIKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence respectfully greeted each other while attending a special 9/11 memorial in New York City on Friday. The Democratic presidential candidate and Pence were photographed bumping elbows and wearing masks ahead of the ceremony at Ground Zero.

Also in attendance was second lady Karen Pence, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, and many other elected officials.

Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the tragic terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2011. President Donald Trump and Biden also traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to pay homage to the passengers and crew who lost their lives on Flight 93 when it crashed in the state.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Nicole Richie, and former President Barack Obama, among others also took to social media to remember those who died on that sad day.

"'I really want to believe deep down inside that there is a day in our future when we’re all going to feel like one nation again...; 😢," J.Lo wrote alongside her post.

See more below.

View this post on Instagram

I can still remember waking up in the Bay Area as we were supposed to play the A’s & watching the footage of our nation’s biggest tragedy on TV all day long. 19 years ago today, the unthinkable happened. It was almost surreal and especially tough to watch the events that took place in my home state of New York. . Today, please take a moment to remember and reflect on all of those we lost and all those who were affected by this horrific attack. . Remember our brave first responders, the families who lost loved ones, and how we all came together as a nation in its aftermath. . I’m supporting the mission of @911day to help make the world a better place in remembrance of those we lost. You can help too at http://911day.org. We can make the world a better place, one good deed at time. . #NeverForget

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

View this post on Instagram

9.11

A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie) on

View this post on Instagram

#NeverForget 🙏🏻 911 💔🇺🇸

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on

 

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Kamala Harris Reflects on Joe Biden Choosing Her as His Running Mate

Joe Biden Promises to Be an 'American President' in DNC Speech: Watch

Twitter Loves Video of Obama and Biden's Friendship Shared During DNC

Related Gallery

 