Joe Biden Commits to Picking a Woman Running Mate

Joe Biden on Sunday committed to picking a woman running mate if he is the Democratic presidential nominee. Biden made the statement during the Democratic debate in Washington, D.C.

"I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president," Biden said during a longer answer about what he would do to support women if he becomes president. "There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president."

When asked by CNN moderator Dana Bash if he was definitely committing to a female running mate, Biden replied, "Yes."

Biden's Twitter account even posted the promise during the debate.

My running mate will be a woman. #DemDebate — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 16, 2020

Bernie Sanders said he was likely to a pick a woman running mate, but he did not commit. "In all likelihood I will" pick a woman, Sanders said.

"My very strong tendency is to move in that direction," Sanders added. He also said he would not just want to pick a woman, but make sure "we have a progressive woman."

In a previous Democratic debate, Biden said that if he is president, he would also appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time. Biden reiterated that promise during Sunday's debate, and also said that his Cabinet and administration, "will look like the country."

First published by CBS News on March 15, 2020 / 9:40 PM.

