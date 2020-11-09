Joe Biden is already breaking new ground in the White House. The president-elect and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are bringing their beloved two dogs, Major and Champ, with them when they move in come January, and Major will be the first rescue dog ever to be in the White House.

The Bidens adopted Major, a German Shepherd, from the Delaware Humane Association after fostering him in 2018. Major joined their older German Shepherd, Champ, whom they got in 2008. Champ and Major already have their own Twitter account, their handle being @First_Dogs_USA.

"We are the First Dogs of the USA, Champ and Major Biden," their bio reads. "You can call us #DOTUS. We love nom noms, snuggles and we can't wait to explore the WH!"

The account already has over 122,000 followers, and one tweet pointed out Major making history in the White House.

"We’re so proud of our dad @JoeBiden, the first ever presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes," the tweet reads. "But Major will be setting a record of his own as he's the first ever rescue pupper to live in the WH. We’re gonna play all day & receive countless treats! #DOTUS #FirstDogs."

🐾 We’re so proud of our dad @JoeBiden, the first ever presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes. But Major will be setting a record of his own as he's the first ever rescue pupper to live in the WH. We’re gonna play all day & receive countless treats! #DOTUS#FirstDogspic.twitter.com/o1Hsr7nZ8e — Champ & Major Biden 🇺🇸 (@First_Dogs_USA) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, watch the video below to see how celebrities like Eva Longoria and Lizzo emotionally reacted to Biden being elected president of the United States on Saturday.

