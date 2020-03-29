Joe Diffie has died from complications due to coronavirus, ET confirms. He was 61. Diffie's family asks for their privacy to be respected at this time, his rep tells ET.

The country music legend was one of the most successful singer-songwriters of the 1990s, having written hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty and Jo Dee Messina. He won a GRAMMY Award in 1998 for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals, for "Same Old Train."

Diffie's hits include "Home," "If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," "New Way (To Light Up An Old Flame)," "Ships That Don’t Come In," "Honky Tonk Attitude," and more. He recently celebrated 25 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The singer shared on Friday that he was receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. "I am under the care of medical professionals," he wrote, in part, on Instagram. "My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."

A week earlier, Diffie posted about having to reschedule shows due to the outbreak.

"I just want to say to all the fans, the show cancellations are not my idea of a good time. Promoters, venues etc are postponing these events, as expected with everything going on. These shows that are postponed are affecting all of us musicians and our bands, crews, drivers, etc. Please pray for all of us and hope we can get America back on track and back to normal," he wrote. "We definitely will miss all of the fans and we plan on rescheduling any shows postponed! Thanks for being the greatest fans ever! Stay well and see you out there soon!!!"

Country artists took to social media on Sunday to mourn Diffie's death. "Consistently one of the kindest artists to run into," Kelsea Ballerini shared. "This is really, really heavy. Thinking of his beautiful wife and family."

"RIP to the great Joe Diffie," wrote Bobby Bones. "We became buds over the last couple of years . It’s always great getting to know the people you were a fan of as a kid. That was absolutely the case w JD. Joe died of Coronavirus complications."

"So saddened to hear the news of our dear friend, Joe Diffie. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joe's family and loved ones during this time," Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry told ET.

"I really stopped in my tracks for the first time when I got the news of Joe passing away. We spoke a week ago and he said, 'Don't worry, Colt, I'm gonna be fine.'" He was one of the best country singers I have ever heard, and an even better guy. Rest Easy, Joe," Colt Ford said.

Joe Diffie man.... Our love for mullets made me feel connected to you in a special way. Rest easy brother — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 29, 2020

2020... damn. RIP Pickup Man. So sad. We lost Joe Diffie — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) March 29, 2020

Man RIP Joe Diffie. A staple for so much about what I love in country music. This shit is real y’all. Please stay home and stay safe. — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) March 29, 2020

I don’t know what to say. I am playing your songs loud and shedding a tear. Thank you for being a great friend and mentor. They say “don’t meet your hero’s” @JoeDiffieOnline that wasn’t the case with you.

Rest easy my brother. Love ya. — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) March 29, 2020

Coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic earlier this month. Since then, it's claimed the lives of several notable figures, including Top Chef Masters star Floyd Cardoz and playwright Terrence McNally.

