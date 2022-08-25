Joe E. Tata, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor, Dead at 85

Beverly Hills, 90210 has lost another one of its own. Joe E. Tata, best known for playing Peach Pit owner Nat on the beloved series, has died. He was 85.

Longtime co-star Ian Ziering shared the news on Instagram. ET has reached out to Tata's reps for comment.

"In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away," Ziering shared. "Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series."

His tribute continued, "One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace Joey 🙏"

According to Tata's daughter, Kelly, her father's health began to decline after his final role on ABC Family’s Mystery Girls in 2014. She set up a GoFundMe page after she says he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2018.

RELATED CONTENT:

See What the Cast of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Looks Like Then & Now This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Denise Dowse, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress, Dead at 64

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Emotionally Remember Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty & Sarah Michelle Gellar Talk Cancer, Friendship & More

Tori Spelling Was Bullied for Her Looks While Starring on '90210'

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Stars Honor Luke Perry on His 54th Birthday