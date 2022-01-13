Has one of the women already captured Joe Millionaire's heart?

On Thursday's episode of the Fox dating show revival, things get more than a little messy when the ladies go digging for gold -- literally. The winners of the gold-digging competition receive coveted one-on-one time with the two Joe Millionaires, Steven and Kurt.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Carolyn returns to the mansion after spending some quality time with Kurt and reveals that they may have kissed more than a few times throughout their alone time.

"Did you guys kiss?" one of the ladies asks Carolyn during the download session.

"Yeah," she answers, not hesitating for a second to spill the intimate details. "We kissed again in the bowling alley. We kissed again... it was just, yeah..."

Upon hearing this, the other women have a difficult time hiding their true feelings over the whole situation. Pouring more salt on the wound, Carolyn reveals they kissed "three times or four times."

"And then we rode back in the car together," she says, alluding to more extracurricular activities. When a fellow bachelorette asks if they made out the whole car ride home, Carolyn assures her, "Not the whole time," as if that somehow made it better.

But it's clear Carolyn doesn't have many fans in the house, as it's expressed in the clip that she may be on Joe Millionaire "for the wrong reasons." It's clear Carolyn is all-in with Kurt, one of the two bachelors seeking love (one's actually rich, the other one isn't) and she shared with the ladies that she wants him to date the other women too.

"Because when you do choose me, I want to make sure that you explored everything," Carolyn confidently rehashes her conversation with Kurt to the other girls.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. For more, watch below.

