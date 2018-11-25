Morning Joe co-hosts and longtime lovebirds Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski tied the knot on Saturday in a secret wedding in Washington, D.C.

The happy couple got married during a very intimate ceremony at the National Archives, exchanging vows in front of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, as well as a handful of guests and the couple's children from their previous relationships, according to Vanity Fair.

Congressman Elijah Cummings, the U.S. Representative for Maryland's 7th congressional district, served as their officiant, and took to Twitter to congratulate the couple on their union.

"Congratulations to Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough! It was a pleasure to officiate your beautiful wedding," Cummings wrote. "I wish you years of love and happiness together!"

For the exclusive ceremony, Brzezinski donned a white Milly wedding gown with lace sleeves and sweetheart-style neckline, designed by the bride's friend, designer Michelle Smith, while Scarborough rocked a traditional Zegna suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie.

The couple -- who got engaged last Spring -- have long appeared opposite one another on the MSNBC political talk show, however, they've kept their relationship strictly off-air, never mentioning their love during the show and mostly staying out of the public eye.

The pair worked hard to maintain the same level of discretion while planning their wedding, Vanity Fair reports.

They chose a date during where many of Washington, D.C.'s power players would be out of town or preoccupied for Thanksgiving, as well as a location that would be closed to the public, to avoid prying eyes.

Additionally, many of the vendors for the wedding didn't know who was getting married until the night of, as the reservations were made under other names to maintain privacy.

This is Scarborough's third marriage, while Brzezinski was previously married to reporter James Patrick Hoffer, whom she divorced in 2016.

