Abed's prophecy is finally coming true -- six seasons and a movie!

The Community movie is officially in the works at Peacock, and star Joel McHale dished about the long-awaited project on Kelly Ripa's podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, on Wednesday.

"Yeah, we're shooting it next summer," McHale shared, noting that even Donald Glover has signed on to return to Greendale Community College for the wrap-up film from series creator Dan Harmon.

"Donald's coming back and that's really important," he added. "The fact that we even got, like, Donald's gonna do it, that was the big, you know, piece. But I think everyone's coming back. I mean, so far we're pretty good. And I think that will happen."

However, one member of the study group will notably be absent from the production, as Chevy Chase's character, vulgar millionaire Pierce Hawthorne, was killed off in season 4 when the actor left the show after reported confrontations with Harmon and Glover.

"Yeah, I don't think so," McHale said when asked if Chase will appear in the film.

"There wasn't any issues at all when we were making the show," he joked. "Well, technically, his character died.... He died and he was off the show."

A 2018 profile in The New Yorker reported that, on the Community set, Chase "often tried to disrupt [Glover's] scenes and made racial cracks between takes."

"Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off," Harmon told The New Yorker. "I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-P.C. verbiage, and Donald said, 'I don’t even worry about it.'"

In response to the remarks, Chase told the magazine at the time, "I am saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light."

Two guest stars that McHale is hoping to see back for the movie, however, are Walton Goggins and Pedro Pascal. Goggins played the executor of Pierce's will in a season 5 episode, which included several crass offerings for his former classmates, and Pascal read the part when the cast reunited for a charity table read in 2020.

"Hopefully Walton and Pedro would come back on," McHale said, "but Pedro seems to be the most famous person now on the planet, so I don't know."

