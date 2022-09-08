Joey Lawrence’s family is blossoming! On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actor and his wife, Samantha Cope, shared that they are expecting their first child together.

“The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! 🖤 Baby Lawrence on the way,” Lawrence wrote next to a picture of him placing his hand on Cope’s baby bump while they stand on the beach.

The baby news was met with excitement from their famous friends and followers.

“OMG OMG!!!! ❤️ congrats!!!!,” Christy Carlson Romano wrote.

“Wow Joey congrats dear friend!,” Suzie del Vechio added.

This is Cope’s first child and Lawrence’s third. The Blossom star is the father of daughters, Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Lawrence.

Cope, 34, and Lawrence’s baby news comes three months after they tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple got engaged in August 2021, one year following his divorce.

The couple’s whirlwind romance began after a chance meeting on the set of Lifetime’s My Husband’s Secret Brother, where Lawrence said they had an instant connection.

"Honestly, it was very unexpected," Lawrence told ET last year "...You don't plan on anything. It really is the age-old adage that life happens in between the plans that you make."

Lawrence said the COVID-19 pandemic added an extra layer to their love story. "It's crazy because we met in such a time. There was no wining and dining, I wasn’t even in an emotional place to do that, we were in COVID, there's nowhere to go," he explained. "We met and sort of grew and fell in love with each other, like, totally confined. We didn’t even go anywhere."

RELATED CONTENT:

Joey Lawrence Marries Samantha Cope in Intimate Ceremony

Joey Lawrence on Connecting With Fiancée Samatha Cope on Set

Joey Lawrence Is Engaged to Samantha Cope Amid Divorce

‘Swim’ Star Joey Lawrence Gives a Behind the Scenes Look at His New Shark Thriller (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery