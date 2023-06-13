Joey McIntyre's two sons, Griffin and Rhys, are revealing what it's like having a famous musician and pop star as a father and their favorite New Kids on the Block songs while all three spill the tea for Entertainment Tonight ahead of McIntyre's upcoming summer tour.

During the group interview, McIntyre, who became famous in the late 1980s and early 1990s as one of the members of New Kids on the Block, asked his two sons, whom he shares with wife Barrett Williams, if they had a favorite song from his boy band days. And for Griffin, it's "Single," the 2008 song with Ne-Yo from the album, The Block.

"That's one of my favorites," Griffin says, before revealing that another is "Whisper," which is from the group's 2013 album, 10. "'Cause Donnie [Wahlberg] posted it on his Instagram, like background music for the Blockcon… and I was just like, 'Wow,'" he continues, referring to the convention for New Kids on the Block fans.

"That's a good one," McIntyre says, before quizzing his sons on their other favorites.

"My favorite song is probably either 'Whisper' or 'Please Don't Go Girl,'" Rhys says, with the latter being the 1988 top ten hit from the album, Hangin' Tough.

When it comes to songs from the band that they don't like, Rhys says, "I don't really have a least favorite… I think all the songs are good." But it turns out Griffin may have a few "skips," revealing, "I think there's one… Yeah, it's on The Block album… But it's fine."

"Oof, all right," McIntyre says, before turning the questions back over to his sons.

At one point during their interview, Rhys brings up Solo Joe: Summer Tour 2023, which kicks off on July 7 in San Antonio, Texas, before making its way through the United States and Canada. "What are you most excited about?" he asks.

"Thanks for the plug," McIntyre quips, before revealing, "It is a lot of work. As you probably see, I'm trying to practice a lot and get ready. Doing about 20 dates in a month. I do miss you guys. But I do love the road. There's something about being in a different city every day just feels like a certain kind of freedom. And I love to explore and find out about new places."

And speaking of being a dad, McIntyre asks both Rhys and Griffin to reveal what their favorite things are about the 50-year-old star being their father -- and if there are any perks that have come with his longtime fame.

"I like that you involve me in your musical journey. And I think that I like that you might like it a little too," Griffin tells his dad, who responds by saying, "I do, too. You're welcome as the flowers."

Rhys also agrees with Griffin about being involved in their father's endeavors. "The second thing is, I actually have no idea," he says, before eventually agreeing with his dad that he enjoys their "good walks."

When it comes to the perks of their father's fame, Griffin offers up one thing: "Saying, like, 'That's my dad,'" he says of the proud moment, while Rhys adds that it's sometimes easier to make friends.

"Yeah, that's cool," McIntyre responds. "That makes me feel cool."

Watch more of their convo in the video above.

RELATED CONTENT:

'NKOTB's Joey McIntyre on His Showbiz Advice for Son Griffin (Exclusive)

Joey McIntyre Shares the Secret to NKOTB Staying Together for This Long (Exclusive)

NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre Reacts to Footage From 1989 When He was Just 16 Years Old!

Related Gallery