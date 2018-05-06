John Cena and Nikki Bella Share Inspirational Messages on What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day

Despite their recent split, John Cena and Nikki Bella are trying to stay positive about the future.

The 41-year-old Blockers actor and the 34-year-old Total Bellas star took to social media on Saturday to share posts on what would have been the day they tied the knot. The couple announced their split on April 15, almost a year after they got engaged on live television at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. They had been together for six years.

ET previously reported that the two were just three weeks away from tying the knot on May 5 before announcing the breakup.

“If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp,” Cena tweeted on Saturday.

“Learn from your mistakes,” he added in a tweet posted on Sunday. “A life of regret is a life unfulfilled.”

The two also appeared to be addressing the significance of the weekend in Instagram posts on Saturday, with Bella sharing a pic reading, “Chin up princess or the crown slips.”

Cena meanwhile posted a less inspirational snap from a book about the apocalypse, Day Zero.

Shortly after the break up, Cena opened up to ET about how much “it sucks.”

"There's no other way to say [it]," the WWE star said. "I love Nicole with all my heart, and that's that."

According to an ET source, the root of their relationship trouble was their conflicting views on starting a family.

"Nikki and John truly love each other, but they will never have the same view on a perfect future," the source claimed. "Nikki has always dreamed of having a family of her own and John does not want children and that was the main cause of their breakup. They are both dedicated to their careers, but Nikki wants more than just that."

