The documentary Love, Antosha looks back on the life of Anton Yelchin through the late actor's journals and photography, as well as interviews with his family and former co-stars and friends such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Stewart and Star Trek's Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and John Cho. In this clip, debuting on ET, Cho explains how Yelchin's photography and his ability to get people to open up to him was reflective of the type of man he was.

"I see his eye and I can feel the way that he looked at people, which was with openness and without judgment and was curious about all thought and all kinds of humanity," he says.

Yelchin died in 2016 at the age of 27.

"He affected so many people. It was like, how did he pierce so many hearts? How did he get to so many people so thoroughly?" Cho says. "It's unfathomable how he did that in his young life."

Love, Antosha is from director Garret Price and producers Adam Gibbs and Drake Doremus, the latter of whom directedYelchin in 2011' s Like Crazy. The documentary opens in Los Angeles on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 9.

