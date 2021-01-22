Saturday Night Live has announced its upcoming hosts and musical guests!

John Krasinski will make his hosting debut on Jan. 30, with Machine Gun Kelly making his first SNL appearance as the night's performer. Krasinski was originally supposed to host the March 28, 2020 episode of SNL before the national lockdowns.

Dan Levy will also host the comedy sketch show for the first time on Feb. 6. The Schitt's Creek co-creator and star is coming off of his show's record-breaking nine Emmy Awards for its final season, including four for Levy. Phoebe Bridgers will perform as musical guest for the first time.

Additionally, Regina King will also make her SNL hosting debut on Feb. 13. The actress recently made her feature film directorial debut with One Night in Miami, currently in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video. She will be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff as the performer.

SNL will continue its run of consecutive shows on Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 with guests to be announced. The last episode, which aired on Dec. 19, was hosted by Kristen Wiig, with Dua Lipa as the musical guest.

Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph is expected to continue portraying Vice President Kamala Harris, with cast member Alex Moffat taking over as President Joe Biden after Jim Carrey's six-week run.

