John Legend is celebrating life with his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn baby! On Wednesday, the 44-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of him and little Esti.
"Our new love. ❤️," Legend captioned the sweet pic. In the photo, the "All of Me" singer smiles for the camera as his baby girl lays in his arms.
Esti is not camera shy as she beams while posing with her dad. Legend and Teigen, 37, announced their little girl’s arrival -- and shared her name -- on Jan. 19.
"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"
The caption featured a picture of Legend and Teigen's children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, posing with the family’s newest member.
Legend also shared the news and celebrated his wife. "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy," he wrote. "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…"
Teigen finally gave the world the first look at her baby girl’s face earlier this week. "Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she wrote next to a photo of Esti sleeping in her arms.
Legend took to the comments to react to the sweet moment, writing, "My little Esti 😢❤️."
