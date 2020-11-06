Like many, John Legend has Georgia on his mind! News emerged early on Friday morning that Joe Biden was more than 900 votes ahead of Donald Trump in the Georgia vote count for the 2020 presidential election -- boosting his chances of victory.

Legend shared his joy on social media while singing the Ray Charles hit, "Georgia on My Mind."

The two-minute clip shows the 41-year-old singer passionately belting out the classic. According to Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, he had been waiting throughout the wee hours of the morning to post the video.

"He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours," Teigen wrote while retweeting the video.

"It was one take tho," Legend responded.

The performance was praised by stars including Lea Thompson and Sara Drew, who said it brought her to tears.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

Former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, meanwhile wrote, "This is what I sounded like in the shower this morning, in my mind."

This is what I sounded like in the shower this morning, in my mind. https://t.co/UpspGbAiB8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 6, 2020

Many other celebs are also anxiously awaiting the outcome of the election.

"I haven’t slept, not for a minute!! Anxiety on a 10 10 10," Khloe Kardashian tweeted.

Late night host Stephen Colbert kicked off Thursday's The Late Show, by expressing his outrage at Trump's latest address, in which he falsely claimed victory in the election.

"We're taping this a little while after Donald Trump walked into the White House briefing room and tried to poison American democracy," Colbert said, standing next to his desk. "That's why I'm not sitting down yet, I just don't feel like it yet. That's also why I'm dressed for a funeral, because Donald Trump tried really hard to kill something tonight."

See more on the election below.

