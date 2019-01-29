John Legend, Vivica A. Fox and More Stars React to Jussie Smollett's Possible Homophobic, Racist Attack
Stars are speaking out in support of Jussie Smollett following the actor's hospitalization on Tuesday morning, after he suffered a horrific possible homophobic and racist attack.
According to the Chicago Police Department, Smollett was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital and is now in good condition. According to the incident details of the assault, the victim was walking when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. Police say the offenders allegedly began to attack the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance onto him. The offenders then allegedly wrapped a rope around his neck before fleeing the scene.
Since the news, a number of Smollett's Empire colleagues and more celebs have spoken out. Empire co-creator, executive producer and writer Danny Strong tweeted, "I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live......whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come."
Meanwhile, Vivica A. Fox -- who plays Candace on Empire -- tweeted, "I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW!"
Read more messages of support for Smollett below:
