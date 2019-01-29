Stars are speaking out in support of Jussie Smollett following the actor's hospitalization on Tuesday morning, after he suffered a horrific apparent homophobic and racist attack.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Smollett was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital and is now in good condition. According to the incident details of the assault, the victim was walking when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. Police say the offenders allegedly began to attack the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance onto him. The offenders then allegedly wrapped a rope around his neck before fleeing the scene.

In a statement to ET, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said they were "saddened and outraged" at the attack.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our EMPIRE family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night," the statement reads. "We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate -- and especially against one of our own."

Since the news, a number of Smollett's Empire colleagues and more celebs have spoken out. Empire co-creator, executive producer and writer Danny Strong tweeted, "I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live......whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come."

Meanwhile, Vivica A. Fox -- who plays Candace on Empire -- tweeted, "I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW!"

Read more messages of support for Smollett below:

Sending my love and prayers to you @JussieSmollett . This is unacceptable and they will be brought to justice. — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) January 29, 2019

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019

god bless jussie may he have all the support he needs healing from this.



hella speechless. no words. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 29, 2019

This is a sickening and outrageous attack, and horribly, it's the latest of too many hate crimes against LGBTQ people and people of color. We are all responsible for condemning this behavior and every person who enables or normalizes it. Praying for Jussie and his family. https://t.co/eylvxhLT0u — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 29, 2019

This is horrific. What kind of country do we live in. https://t.co/unvzWmo6XD — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2019

I am sickened. Jussie Smollett is SALT OF THE EARTH, HUMBLE, KIND and CONSTANTLY USING HIS STAR POWER FOR GOOD. 💔 — Keltie Knight (@KeltieKnight) January 29, 2019

I will burn your fucking house down to protect @JussieSmollett.



Write that shit down. — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) January 29, 2019

Please send all your love to @JussieSmollett today. And please teach your children the basic tenets of love, kindness, and respect for all human beings. — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) January 29, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the fiercest people I know. This hatred won’t stop his championing for a better world. If anything, it will probably motivate him more. It has me. — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 29, 2019

This is heartbreaking and terrifying...please pay attention to what’s happening here. Sending all my love to @JussieSmolletthttps://t.co/YTJ6bwLDkZ — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2019

Sending love and healing prayers to my brother @JussieSmollett . Keep living and being you. #HateCrimespic.twitter.com/218T1EG5fb — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 29, 2019

