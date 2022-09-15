John Legend has his OG video girl back for his latest song, “Wonder Woman.” On Wednesday, the singer premiered the “Wonder Woman” video which stars his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on the couple’s nine-year wedding anniversary.

“I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today.” Legend captioned the post of the video’s premiere. “Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me.”

In the video, the couple’s love is documented during their time in Italy. In one scene, Legend goes shirtless as he sings about his wife’s strength.

“Wonder Woman” is much different than Teigen’s debut in the music video for Legend's song, “Stereo,” in 2006. This time, the couple puts their growing family on display as Teigen shows off her baby bump during steamy scenes with her husband.

In addition to Teigen, the couple’s children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, add some additional cuteness to the music video.

For the video, the couple reunited with director Nabil Elderkin, who introduced them on the set of “Stereo” and later directed the music video for “All of Me.”

According to Teigen, Legend planned the shoot when he found out that Elderkin would be in Italy.

“It was a surprise. It was dropped on me last minute,” she told ET’s Matt Cohen about the shoot.

“The guy who introduced John and I, Nabil Elderkin, is an amazing, amazing music video director ... movie director,” she said.

“He introduced John and I and he got our first video together, 16 years ago. And then, Nabil was going to be in Italy again, so John kind of put it all together and was like, ‘Let’s do the 'Wonder Woman' video.’”

Teigen joked about working during vacation, saying, “It would be nice to chill but it's OK.”

When it comes to stepping back in front of the camera as Legend’s video girl, the model said that’s a skill you never lose. “Oh my gosh, at this point, a video girl never forgets,” she quipped. “I'm just like, you just turn it on. Oh, everything is so sexual and romantic but what you don't see is, like, Luna is on the other side of the bathtub playing with the bubbles.”

She added, “It’s just work and it's nice and you do the kissing and you're just, like, separate. And they're like, 'Cut,' and you separate. But it’s fun to create art with Nabil. That's the cool thing. But with us, it's just funny.”

Chrissy Teigen Shares How Luna and Miles Feel About Getting a New Sibling (Exclusive)



