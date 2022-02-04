John Mayer Reacts to Being This 'Real Housewives' Star's Hall Pass (Exclusive)
John Mayer was unwittingly thrust into a bit of Real Housewives of Miami drama after one of the cast members recently name-dropped the "Your Body is a Wonderland" singer as their hall pass. And Mayer was here for it!
The 44-year-old singer gave a moving speech Friday in honor of his good friend Andy Cohen, after the Bravo star was given his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Following the ceremony, attended by Cohen's family, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna, ET's Brice Sander spoke to Mayer and Cohen and brought up the "hall pass" nugget that came up in this week's episode.
"You were name-checked, as was Andy, on this week's Real Housewives of Miami. You're the hall pass of one of the cast member's on the show."
Mayer's reaction?
"Get me a phone right now," he quipped. "I want to see an Instagram account." Cohen then spilled the beans that it was the recently-engaged Nicole Martin who has a thing for Mayer.
"I mean ... " jokingly shrugged Mayer, who lost interest the second he found out Martin's officially off the market. According to People, Martin, also an anesthesiologist, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Anthony Lopez on New Year's Eve.
During his speech, Mayer name-dropped a ton of Real Housewives, which left Sander wondering if the singer binge-watched the shows to prepare for his speech.
"I'd like to say that I did, but I did not," admitted Mayer. "I called on a friend of mine who I know is a [diehard] fan of Housewives and I said, 'Fill in these blanks,' and I just didn't want to come up here and not represent that part of it. And I also think it would be funny if it sounded like I had an extensive knowledge of Housewives trivia."
Mayer's tribute to his longtime friend was equal parts moving and comical.
"Life at its core is transactional. You try to earn more than you spend, experience more joy than disappointment, more hope than you do discouragement," said Mayer in his speech, "and if you're lucky, you win the day by a thin margin just in time to start the whole game over again."
"But like the greatest entertainers of all time, Andy Cohen widens that margin. He eases the burden of life -- his voice on radio, his humor and charm on his nightly late-night talk show and his reality TV dynasty all bring a much needed ray of sunshine into our lives, making our morning drives a little less soul crushing, our nights a little less lonely and allowing us to feel as if we have a friend up there among the Hollywood stars."
