John Mulaney has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

The comedian submitted the paperwork on Friday in New York, per court records obtained by ET. The news comes two months after ET confirmed that the couple were divorcing after six years of marriage.

Last year, Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days in December after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Tendler -- an artist and master’s candidate in NYU’s Costume Studies program -- told Page Six through her spokesperson following their split, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Mulaney and Tendler tied the knot in July 2014 in Boiceville, New York.

The Big Mouth actor returned to stand-up comedy after his time in rehab and divorce announcement on May 10. According to several fans on Twitter who claimed to have attended the night's event, Mulaney addressed his rehab stint in his new set.

Mulaney originally became sober from alcohol and drugs in 2005 at the age of 23 without going to rehab.

In a September 2019 interview with Esquire, Mulaney said he began drinking at the age of 13 and that he battled addiction in his teens and in his twenties.

"I drank for attention," he said. "I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

"I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it," he continued. "I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?'"

Mulaney, meanwhile, is currently dating Olivia Munn. The two went public with their romance last month after they were spotted at lunch together at Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles.

News of their romance first broke back in May, shortly after news of his separation from Tendler. See more on the new couple in the video below.

