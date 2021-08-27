John Stamos Posts Selfies From What Appears to Be a Hospital Bed
John Stamos assured fans that he was OK after sharing selfies from what appeared to be a hospital bed on Thursday.
On his Instagram Story, the Fuller House star posted pics of himself with a smock over his hair, a black mask, and a hospital gown. In another photo, he appeared to have medical wires around him. The 58-year-old actor also posted a sunny image of the palm of his hand with a bandage over it.
In addition, Stamos captioned an Instagram post of another hospital selfie, "Damn you #Triggerfinger! Easypeasey #AllgoodHomeHappy."
ET has reached out to the actor regarding the pics.
This possible hospital visit comes just a few weeks after Stamos reunited with his Fuller House co-stars, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida.
