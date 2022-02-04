John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh didn't meet under the most romantic of circumstances. The 58-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to recall meeting his now-wife in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary.

"Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called SVU Law and Order [sic]," Stamos wrote, "where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more."

Stamos continued by quipping, "It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl." The couple welcomed their son, Billy, in 2018.

In the post, Stamos shared pics from his and McHugh's recent trip to Disneyland, for which they dressed up as Disney characters, Lilo and Angel.

"@caitlinskybound and I’ve never been happier! Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks!" Stamos wrote, alluding to the recent death of his best friend, Bob Saget.

"I love you forever Caitlin," he added. "This is us at #sweetheartsnight @Disneyland couple days ago- we had a magical night. Even though she made me dress as Stitch to her Angel. Happy wife, happy life! #disneyafterdark."

McHugh shared photos from the same night on her Instagram page, "Happy Anniversary Love. We celebrated early because he’s on the road with The Beach Boys again... MISS YOU and LOVE YOU MORE & MORE."

Last month, during Saget's memorial service, Stamos spoke about how he and his family will remember his Full House co-star.

"Bob loved with everything he had. He taught me to be present with the ones I love. I hope he learned to internalize the love I felt for him," Stamos said, per The Los Angeles Times. "My wife Caitlin, who’s been extraordinary through all this, my son Billy, and everyone in my life will benefit from Bob’s gift to me every day. Billy will grow up with that depth of love for the rest of his life."

"[Saget] is in the lessons I teach my son and the hilarious dirty stories that my wife and I will laugh at for the rest of our lives," he added. "I’ve spent days refusing to let him go. But now I’m starting to realize I don’t have to. I don’t have to say goodbye because he’s never leaving my heart."

