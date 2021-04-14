John Travolta is paying tribute to his late son. The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday in honor of his and the late Kelly Preston's son, Jett, on what would've been his 29th birthday.

Jett died in 2009 following an accident while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas. He was 16.

In the post, John shared a sweet black-and-white shot of him smiling at Jett, while the younger Travolta grinned for the camera.

"Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty," John wrote. "I love you."

John and Kelly's 21-year-old daughter, Ella, commented on her dad's post with three red heart emojis.

John's birthday tribute to Jett came just less than a year after Kelly's death following a cancer battle. She was 57. Last year, prior to Kelly's death, both she and John posted birthday tributes to Jett.

At the time, John shared a similar shot of himself with Jett as he did this year, while Kelly posted a pic of her and her son sharing a hug.

"Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you!" John wrote, with Kelly adding, "Happy Birthday to our sweetest Jetty, we love you!!"

Watch the video below for more on Travolta and Preston's family.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Travolta Says He's a 'Ridiculous' Stage Dad to Daughter Ella Bleu This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

John Travolta and Kelly Preston Honor ‘Sweetest’ Son Jett on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

John Travolta and Kelly Preston Honor Late Son Jett on His Birthday

Kelly Preston Pays Tribute to Late Son Jett With Husband John Travolta: 'You Are In Our Hearts Forever'

Related Gallery