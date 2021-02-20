John Travolta is feeling the birthday love. The former Saturday Night Fever star turned 67 earlier this week and his daughter, Ella, couldn't help but praise her "best friend" and "incredible" dad in a sweet birthday tribute.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend," the 20-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself, brother Benjamin, 10, and her father. "Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day."

She concluded by writing that "the world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday. ❤️❤️❤️."

The actor also posted a video on his Instagram, thanking his fans and friends for their birthday wishes.

"Hey there, I just wanted to thank you all for the incredible birthday wishes yesterday," he said from what appears to be an airport. "And to also thank you for the 4.6 billion views on the Scotts Slide hashtag… I can't thank you enough."

Earlier this month, John and Ella appeared in a Scotts Miracle-Gro's Super Bowl ad, where they recreated his famous Grease dance.

Back in August, the actor Instagrammed a sweet video of him dancing with Ella in honor of his late wife and Ella's mother, Kelly Preston. Preston died in July 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," he wrote. "One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me."

For more on the Travolta family, see below.

John Travolta Says He's a 'Ridiculous' Stage Dad to Daughter Ella Bleu This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Do the 'Grease' Dance

John Travolta and Ella's Sweetest Father-Daughter Moments

John Travolta Celebrates First Christmas Since Kelly Preston's Death

Related Gallery