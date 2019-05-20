'John Wick: Chapter 4' Confirmed for May 2021 Release

John Wick is returning for round four!

Lionsgate confirmed to ET on Monday that a fourth installment of the film franchise will hit cinemas on May 21, 2021.

The news came after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum took the number one spot (knocking Avengers: Endgame from the top) and pulled in a reported $57 million at the box office during its opening weekend.

The movie features Keanu Reeves as a retired hitman who finds himself becoming the target of killers thanks to a $14 million bounty being placed on his capture. Halle Berry also stars in the film.

According to multiple reports, fans who had opted in to Parabellum updates on their phones were first to get news of the sequel, via a text message reading, "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021."

BREAKING | #JohnWick Chapter 4 is a GO, will hit screens May 21, 2021!! pic.twitter.com/axCvUUhIYp — Reel Anarchy (@ReelAnarchy) May 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Reeves recently opened up about another one of his popular films -- 1994’s Speed -- in which he starred alongside Sandra Bullock.

It turns out, the two were crushing on each other!

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Reeves was shown a clip of Bullock admitting she had a crush on him while they were filming the movie, and saying that "there was just something about me that I guess he didn't like."

"She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her either," Reeves responded.

"We were working!" he added when asked why the pair never dated.

See more on Reeves below.

