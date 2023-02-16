'John Wick Chapter 4': Keanu Reeves Brings the Wrath in Final Trailer
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Final Trailer
Raquel Welch, Iconic Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Damar Hamlin Thanks Family and Supporters in First Video Message…
Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Dad Todd’s Gray Hair in Prison
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotion…
Ellen Pompeo Teases Upcoming 'Grey's Anatomy' Episode Is Not Her…
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional During Chat With Pamela Anderson
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Celebrate 5 Years Together on ‘Live…
Rihanna's Halftime Show Director Spills Secrets About Pulling Of…
When ET First Met Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy (Flashback)
Baz Luhrmann Says Priscilla Presley Was Initially ‘Cynical’ Abou…
Keanu Reeves is bringing the wrath in the final, adrenaline-filled trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. The latest preview for the anticipated sequel in the ongoing revenge film franchise sees the star getting back into action as he faces off with new foes in hopes of defeating The High Table.
"And so it begins," Winston Scott (Ian McShane) says before Wick is seen getting into gunfight after gunfight with various new and unexpected enemies, including Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont and many others.
Rounding out the cast is Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa as well as McShane, who is also appearing in his fourth John Wick film.
Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, Reeves told ET that "there's new characters, more world-building" in the newest installment in the John Wick series. "The High Table is a little angry, John Wick is a little angry, he's trying to survive," he continued.
But it's hardly the end of the road for Wick, who is expected to return in John Wick: Chapter 5 and Ballerina, the upcoming spin-off starring Ana de Armas.
John Wick: Chapter 4 debuts in theaters on March 24, 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
'John Wick': What to Know About the Sequels, 'Ballerina' Spinoff and 'The Continental' Series
Keanu Reeves Teases 'Extraordinary' Action in 'John Wick 4' After Debuting Footage at CinemaCon (Exclusive)
Keanu Reeves Responds to Who Would Win in a Fight: John Wick or Neo?