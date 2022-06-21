Johnny Depp Says 'Fake Accounts' Are Posing As Him, Warns Fans To 'Remain Cautious'
Why Johnny Depp Will Be Back in Court Soon Following Trial Victo…
Tom Hanks Snaps After Fans Nearly Trample Wife Rita Wilson
'X-Factor' Star Tom Mann Reveals Fiancée Dani Hampson Died on Th…
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims Jamie Spears Is 'Running and Hidin…
Mama June on Trying to Fix Her Broken Relationship With Pumpkin …
'The Kardashians' Finale: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thomps…
Kate Bush Reflects on 'Running Up That Hill' Album and the 'Stro…
Royal Staffers Rescinded Meghan Markle Bullying Claims, Expert S…
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Reveal 'It's Your Love' Music Video Secr…
Vanessa Bryant Returns to Instagram With Series of Family Photos
Eve Gives Birth to Her First Child With Husband Maximillion Coop…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
How Peta Murgatroyd Kept Son ‘Sheltered’ From Danger Maksim Chme…
Jessica Biel on Words From Justin Timberlake That Keeps Their Ma…
Anderson Cooper Announces He's Welcomed a Second Baby!
Mama June's Daughter, Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird, Debuts Newborn Twi…
Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dead at 37 After Battle With Stage 4 Ca…
'Little People, Big World': Zach and Tori Are Concerned Over Jac…
Johnny Depp is calling out fake accounts pretending to be him. The 59-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to warn fans about fake social media accounts impersonating him and those he works with.
"I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me," Depp began under the Story highlight he titled "PSA."
"I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate," Depp added, listing his official social media accounts across several platforms.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor urged fans to be cautious as his team works to "combat the problem."
"I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue!," he wrote before signing off on the PSA with, "Love & respect, JD X."
Depp's warning to fans comes not long after he joined TikTok. The actor officially signed on to the platform just days after his six-week trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard ended, with the jury unanimously deciding that he was defamed by the 36-year-old actress and that she "acted with actual malice." Depp -- whose account is verified with a blue check mark -- currently has over 15 million followers.
For his inaugural post, he shared a message to his fans for sticking by him amid the long-running battle.
"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," he captioned the post.
@johnnydepp
To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD♬ Stranger - Love Joys
In the video, Depp is seen waving to fans from his vehicle. There are also scenes of him playing his guitar onstage and preparing for his performance backstage.
While the actor is not currently following anyone on TikTok, he did pen a short bio, which reads, "Occasional Thespian." He also used the same profile picture as he has on Instagram.
For more on the actor, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Johnny Depp's Lawyers Insist Social Media Didn't Sway Jury
Amber Heard Reacts to Johnny Depp Joining TikTok
Johnny Depp Joins TikTok, See His 1st Post to 'Unwavering Supporters'
Related Gallery