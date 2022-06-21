Johnny Depp is calling out fake accounts pretending to be him. The 59-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to warn fans about fake social media accounts impersonating him and those he works with.

"I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me," Depp began under the Story highlight he titled "PSA."

"I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate," Depp added, listing his official social media accounts across several platforms.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor urged fans to be cautious as his team works to "combat the problem."

"I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue!," he wrote before signing off on the PSA with, "Love & respect, JD X."

Depp's warning to fans comes not long after he joined TikTok. The actor officially signed on to the platform just days after his six-week trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard ended, with the jury unanimously deciding that he was defamed by the 36-year-old actress and that she "acted with actual malice." Depp -- whose account is verified with a blue check mark -- currently has over 15 million followers.

For his inaugural post, he shared a message to his fans for sticking by him amid the long-running battle.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," he captioned the post.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger - Love Joys

In the video, Depp is seen waving to fans from his vehicle. There are also scenes of him playing his guitar onstage and preparing for his performance backstage.

While the actor is not currently following anyone on TikTok, he did pen a short bio, which reads, "Occasional Thespian." He also used the same profile picture as he has on Instagram.

